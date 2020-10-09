Gigi Hadid pours her heart in a beautiful birthday note for Bella Hadid: WHO LOVES YOU?! YOUR SISTER

Bella Hadid turns 24 today. While she's vacationing with her girl gang, the model's sister Gigi Hadid pens a sweet note for her on Instagram.

Bella Hadid celebrates her 24th birthday today, October 9. The supermodel is vacationing with her pals and has been flooding our timelines with photos from her holiday. While we try to control the jealous monster in us, Gigi Hadid had us feeling emotional with her sweet birthday post for Bella. The Hadid sister, who recently welcomed a baby girl with beau Zayn Malik, took to Instagram and took us on a trip down the memory lane by sharing a bunch of photos of the duo.

From photos through their growing up years to backstage moments from fashion events attended together, Gigi dug out the archives to wish the model. Sharing the photos, Gigi wrote, "Gigi Hadid on Instagram: “Today I celebrate, but am always grateful for, the 24 years that I have been blessed with my baby sister @bellahadid who always has my back…”

She went on to add, "I am so proud of your constant growth and light. You have a beautiful heart and I wish you a year of every opportunity to do what makes you the most fulfilled, sharing that magic near and far." The new mama concluded the post by saying, "WHO LOVES YOU?! YOUR SISTER. Have the best day !!!!!!" Check out the post here.

Meanwhile, Gigi had everyone's attention when she posted a series of cooking videos and photos to reveal that she and Zayn are enjoying their first date night after they welcomed baby ZiGi. Check out the photos here: Gigi Hadid gives a tiny glimpse at her first date night with Zayn Malik post becoming parents to their baby girl

