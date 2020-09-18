Gigi Hadid proudly flaunts her baby bump in new PHOTOS from her 27th week of pregnancy

Gigi Hadid had announced her pregnancy earlier this summer. The supermodel reconciled with former One Direction singer Zayn Malik in December last year.

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik announced the former’s pregnancy way back in April that left their fans excited. The couple who reconciled after a long hiatus in December last year has also revealed that they will be welcoming a baby girl. In the past few weeks, Gigi has shared numerous pictures while flaunting her baby bump. She has also given glimpses of her maternity photoshoot recently thereby sending the fans into a frenzy, who are eagerly waiting for the arrival of baby ZiGi.

Meanwhile, the supermodel has now shared a few more pictures while flaunting her baby bump that are worth a glimpse. She wears a crop top and a hat and caresses her bump while posing for the pictures. And there is no second doubt that Gigi looks all glowy and beautiful in the pictures. She further captions her pictures as “from about 27 wks (sic) time flew.” Well, that also ends the speculations of some netizens who believe that the couple may have already welcomed their child.

Check out the latest pictures shared by her below:

Earlier, Gigi Hadid also celebrated her 25th birthday with her sister Bella Hadid and Zayn Malik a few months back at a farmhouse in Pennsylvania. Talking about her relationship with the former One Direction singer, the two of them earlier broke up multiple times only to end up reconciling again and again. For the unversed, the couple went their separate ways in 2018. However, as expected, the two of them were back together last year.

