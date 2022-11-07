Gigi Hadid quits Twitter, calls out 'new leadership' after Elon Musk takeover

Taking to her stories, Gigi did not mince her words while speaking out against the layoffs and other decisions that have been taken under the new leadership after Elon Musk stepped in. The Tesla founder took over the micro-blogging platform last week and ever since several celebrities have spoken out against him and have left Twitter. Previously, producers like Shonda Rhimes were among the first ones to announce their exit from the platform.

Gigi Hadid is speaking out against the "new leadership" at Twitter and recently announced that she is quitting the platform. Taking to Instagram, the model shared a post in her stories explaining to her fans why she has deactivated her Twitter account. Hadid also shared a screengrab mentioning how the Human Rights team had been laid off at Twitter.

Gigi calls Twitter a' cesspool' of hate

The 27-year-old supermodel announced on Instagram that she deactivated her Twitter account on Friday amid the mass layoffs. She wrote, "For a long time, but especially with its new leadership, it’s becoming more and more of a cesspool of hate & bigotry, and its [sic] not a place I want to be a part [sic] of."Apologising to her fans with whom she was connected on Twitter for over a decade, Hadid further added, "I can’t stay it’s a safe place for anyone, nor a social platform that will do more good than harm."

Toni Braxton's Twitter exit

Before Hadid, several other celebrities bid adieu to the platform including famed singer Toni Braxton. Announcing her exit, she wrote, "I’m shocked and appalled at some of the ‘free speech’ I’ve seen on this platform since its acquisition. Hate speech under the veil of ‘free speech’ is unacceptable; therefore I am choosing to stay off Twitter as it is no longer a safe space for myself, my sons and other POC."

Also, Bridgerton producer Shonda Rhimes wrote, "Not hanging around for whatever Elon has planned. Bye. Among other notable names who have spoken up against the new leadership at Twitter also includes the likes of George Takei, Josh Gad, and Rob Reiner among others. In the meantime, after taking over the platform, Musk was rumoured to have lifted the restrictions put on Kanye West's account after his anti-semitic posts although the SpaceX founder denied his involvement in the same.