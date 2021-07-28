Gigi Hadid radiates sunshine with her denim on denim attire; Her dad QUIPS 'That shirt looks super familiar'

Gigi Hadid can rock any outfit ever! Period. From risque chic to plain jane, there really is nothing that won't look good when adorned by the 26-year-old supermodel. In her latest Instagram post, which was yet another treat for her 68.3 million (and counting!) followers, Gigi shared two snaps from her recent outing while bringing back the denim on denim style.

Pairing an oversized dark denim shirt with cut-out acid wash denim shorts, Hadid rocked the casual cool outfit with black high top converse while her hair was tied in a neat, tight bun. The minimal makeup with sunshine radiating her gorgeous 'gummy smiling' face completed the easy-breezy look while safety was a major priority with a matching face mask in tow. A coffee cup in hand and a multicoloured graffiti wall as the backdrop were the ideal aesthetic completing the look. As expected, in less than a day, Gigi's IG post already has almost three million likes.

Check out Gigi Hadid's latest 'denim on denim' IG post below:

Gigi's sassy style game is something we'd like to steal ASAP!

Taking to the comments section was Gigi's dad Mohammed Hadid, who may have revealed the true owner of the oversized denim shirt his daughter had on in the snaps. Mohamed quipped, "That shirt looks super familiar??" Given Hadid's recent stint on Never Have I Ever as Paxton's (Darren Barnet) celebrity narrator, Mindy Kaling commented on Gigi's IG post as well: "Ahhhh you're so cool," while Maitreyi Ramakrishnan hit a like alongside Hadid's close friend Tan France. Rosalia wrote, "q bonita" but not before flooding with blue heart emojis.

Meanwhile, Gigi recently shared her "past month dump" post on IG which included a candid black and white snap of Hadid and Zayn Malik's daughter Khai playing with her aunt and Gigi's darling younger sister Bella Hadid.

