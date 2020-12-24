Gigi Hadid receives Xmas presents from Vanessa Bryant Cardi B & more; WAP singer sends CUTE gift for baby Zigi

Gigi Hadid recently shared a glimpse of the adorable Christmas gifts she received from Vanessa Bryant Cardi B and more for baby Zigi’s first Xmas. Scroll down to see them below.

It looks like Christmas came early for Gigi Hadid, as she showed off a series of gifts on Instagram today. The supermodel took to Instagram stories to show off her presents, which included a pair of unreleased Nike Zoom Kobe 6 Protro ‘Grinch‘ sneakers. Hadid was able to get a pair of the highly-anticipated sneaker a day before its release. The silhouette is the latest rollout from Nike and comes almost a year after the late NBA star Kobe Bryant’s death. Hadid, who is a big Bryant and Los Angeles Lakers fan, shared a photo of her new kicks alongside a pair of Nike Zoom Kobe 5 Protro “5 Rings” sneakers. She even gave a shout out to the late basketball player's wife Vanessa Bryant saying, "Mamba forever. Big love".

But the seasonal gifts did not stop there. The model also flaunted four pairs of sneakers from Cardi B’s Club C collab with Reebok. Hadid’s bounty included a small pair for her new daughter, whose name has yet to be revealed to the public. Among the other gifts she unboxed over IG, Hadid got some ready-to-wear pieces from Burberry and a plethora of coloured ceramics from Sean Forest Roberts. Surely, we expect to see more gifts as the new mom celebrates her baby’s first Christmas.

If you missed it, last week the supermodel was seen taking her daughter to check out the snow in New York City. The supermodel, who recently welcomed her daughter with Zayn Malik, took to Instagram and shared a picture to reveal she took the little munchkin on a stroll as snow covered the city. In the picture, Gigi wrapped herself in warm clothes while her baby was tucked in a stroller. Gigi was seen wearing a pair of white pants with matching white shoes underneath a thick black jacket. She topped it with a warm scarf and a hat. She sported a black mask. Gigi shared the picture with the caption, "her first snow." Several friends of the model took to the comments section and showered the mother-daughter duo with love. This includes Ashley Graham, Stella Maxwell and Hailey Bieber. We wonder if Zayn turned photographer for the model in the shot.

Credits :Instagram

