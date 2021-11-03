Gigi Hadid reportedly wants to co parent with Zayn Malik 'in a civil way' amid latter's dispute with Yolanda

Gigi Hadid does not plan to cut ties off with Zayn Malik and has reportedly shown willingness in maintaining her co-parenting relationship with him amid Malik's argument with her mother, Yolanda Hadid. According to People, the supermodel wants to co-parent with the One Direction alum 'in a civil way.'

For those unversed, Gigi and Zayn have split following Yolanda's accusations about Zayn. Since then, both of them have issued individual statements noting that they have been focusing on their 13-month old daughter Khai. People Magazine has now reported that while Yolanda "is very upset" with Zayn, Gigi "has made it clear that her daughter needs her dad." "Gigi will do everything she can to make sure they co-parent in a civil way," People Magazine's source has stated.

Zayn was also booked with four cases of harassment in which it was alleged that he "grabbed [Yolanda] and shoved her into a dresser," alongside hurling abuses towards her. He allegedly also asked Gigi's mother to "stay away" from their daughter, Khai.

The singer had previously issued a statement from his Twitter account asking others to respect his daughter's privacy, and stating that their personal matter has been "leaked" to the media by Gigi's "family member," referring to Yolanda. "This was, and still should be a private matter but it seems for now there is divisiveness and despite my efforts to restore us to a peaceful family environment that will allow me to co-parent my daughter in a manner in which she deserves, this has been 'leaked' to the press," Malik had previously penned. Gigi had also issued a statement where she asked for privacy amid personal situations.

