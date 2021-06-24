Gigi Hadid REVEALS the highlight of being baby Khai's mother is the 'simple and sweet things'

For Gigi Hadid, seeing her and Zayn Malik's daughter Khai Hadid Malik learning something new every day is a proud feeling.

Gigi Hadid is revealing what the highlight of motherhood is in a recent interview with Access Hollywood as she and Zayn Malik welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Khai Hadid Malik in September 2020. The 26-year-old model took over New York City yesterday, i.e. June 23, as she attended the launch of Ralph Lauren Fragrances' Ralph's Club Eau de Parfum alongside male supermodels Luka Sabbat, Lucky Blue Smith and Fai Khadra.

During an interview with Access at Ralph's Club, Gigi was asked what the highlight of motherhood was for her, especially as a new mom. "The highlight is, I would say, the most simple things. Just seeing her learn something new every day even if it's like picking up a cup or putting a ball in a hole, you just think they're the best, most genius thing that's ever been born [chuckles]. But, yeah! Just like the small things, I would say," Hadid confessed with the biggest smile on her face showing off her proud motherly glow.

All mothers would definitely agree with Gigi Hadid's highlight of motherhood quote!

Meanwhile, as Zayn celebrated his first Father's Day this month, Gigi treated her 67.4 million (and counting!) followers on Instagram with a candid, gorgeous snap of the 28-year-old musician lovingly holding baby Khai in his arms, looking at her in awe, while the toddler watches the lit-up globe placed in front of her.

"Our Khai is so lucky to have a baba who loves her so much & does anything to see her smile !! @zayn Happy first Father's Day .. I'm so grateful for all the lil bits of her that are you. We love you so much," Hadid wrote as her IG caption in admiration of her boyfriend as a doting father to their darling daughter.

