  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Gigi Hadid REVEALS how the COVID 19 lockdown gave her 'time to experience motherhood' the way she wanted to

Gigi Hadid, in a recent interview, confessed the "bittersweetness" she felt over becoming a mother to her and Zayn Malik's darling daughter Khai Hadid Malik during the COVID-19 pandemic.
12310 reads Mumbai Updated: June 15, 2021 05:37 pm
Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik welcomed their daughter Khai Hadid Malik in September 2020 Gigi Hadid spoke about the "silver lining in the timing" of welcoming her and Zayn Malik's daughter Khai Hadid Malik during the COVID-19 pandemic.
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

During a confessional interview with Vice's i-D, Gigi Hadid was asked the double whammy how becoming a mother during the COVID-19 lockdown was like. For the unversed, Gigi and Zayn Malik welcomed their little bundle of joy, a baby girl who they named Khai Hadid Malik, in September 2020. "There's a bittersweetness because I know that obviously COVID has been such a tragedy for so many people and families, and lives, and jobs," Hadid divulged.

However, the 26-year-old supermodel saw "a silver lining in the timing" as it gave her the "experience" of pregnancy, giving birth to Khai and being with her baby, which was "a reset" that she would "regardless" have had to make for herself. "It really gave me time to experience motherhood the way I wanted to, which was without a baby nurse and without a nanny for as long as I could before I went back to work," Gigi elaborated.

ALSO READ: Gigi Hadid is in an 'inhale summer' state of mind; Enjoys pool time with her and Zayn Malik's daughter Khai

Moreover, Hadid was also quizzed about her reaction to finding out that she's pregnant while the world was imploding due to COVID-19. "Super strange," Gigi stated while shedding light on how "it obviously felt weird during fashion month" when she "secretly felt so sick at work" but couldn't take a sick day because you "can't" take one "during fashion week."

Hence, Hadid "had to pretend it wasn't happening." Giving an example of her misery, Gigi compared it to having a birthday party with someone offering you a drink and you'd give an excuse like, "I'm not drinking this month." And as everyone starts "To get tipsy, I would sneak out."

Credits :i-D

You may like these
Gigi Hadid talks raising a mixed race child with Zayn Malik; Felt 'too white' to stand up for Arab heritage
VIDEO: Bella Hadid shares an adorable video of Khai as she, Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik serenade ZiGi's daughter
Gigi Hadid is in an 'inhale summer' state of mind; Enjoys pool time with her and Zayn Malik's daughter Khai
PHOTOS: Gigi Hadid adorably twins with daughter Khai; Shares a cosy snap with Zayn Malik
Happy Birthday Gigi Hadid: 8 SNAPS of the supermodel & Khai which prove the mom, daughter duo are already BFFs
Gigi Hadid shares ADORABLE new photos of baby Khai sporting designer wear; See Pics