Gigi Hadid REVEALS how the COVID 19 lockdown gave her 'time to experience motherhood' the way she wanted to

Gigi Hadid, in a recent interview, confessed the "bittersweetness" she felt over becoming a mother to her and Zayn Malik's darling daughter Khai Hadid Malik during the COVID-19 pandemic.

During a confessional interview with Vice's i-D, Gigi Hadid was asked the double whammy how becoming a mother during the COVID-19 lockdown was like. For the unversed, Gigi and Zayn Malik welcomed their little bundle of joy, a baby girl who they named Khai Hadid Malik, in September 2020. "There's a bittersweetness because I know that obviously COVID has been such a tragedy for so many people and families, and lives, and jobs," Hadid divulged.

However, the 26-year-old supermodel saw "a silver lining in the timing" as it gave her the "experience" of pregnancy, giving birth to Khai and being with her baby, which was "a reset" that she would "regardless" have had to make for herself. "It really gave me time to experience motherhood the way I wanted to, which was without a baby nurse and without a nanny for as long as I could before I went back to work," Gigi elaborated.

ALSO READ: Gigi Hadid is in an 'inhale summer' state of mind; Enjoys pool time with her and Zayn Malik's daughter Khai

Moreover, Hadid was also quizzed about her reaction to finding out that she's pregnant while the world was imploding due to COVID-19. "Super strange," Gigi stated while shedding light on how "it obviously felt weird during fashion month" when she "secretly felt so sick at work" but couldn't take a sick day because you "can't" take one "during fashion week."

Hence, Hadid "had to pretend it wasn't happening." Giving an example of her misery, Gigi compared it to having a birthday party with someone offering you a drink and you'd give an excuse like, "I'm not drinking this month." And as everyone starts "To get tipsy, I would sneak out."

Share your comment ×