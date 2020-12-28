Gigi Hadid REVEALS selfie from the day she found out she's pregnant; Shares candids of Zayn Malik & baby Zigi

Gigi Hadid raided her photo gallery to share some candid clicks on Instagram Stories like the day she found out about her pregnancy, a cuddly photo with baby Zigi and a romantic black and white selfie with Zayn Malik.

After Sophie Turner and Hailey Baldwin, joining the bandwagon when it comes to the latest Instagram Stories trend of 'Post a picture of...', we have new momma Gigi Hadid raiding her photo gallery and sharing some lovely memories with her 62.1 million followers. "k, let's do it. (pls don't say 'the baby,' it's not happening," the 25-year-old supermodel quipped with a cry-laughing emoticon.

Amongst the several snaps shared on IG Stories, Hadid relived the day she found out about her pregnancy in a candid selfie which saw her decked in denim. "It was this day but I don't think I knew yet," Gigi confessed. In another photo, we see a more recent selfie of Hadid cuddling with baby Zigi with the latter's face cleverly shielded by her mom yet again. In the cute picture, baby Zigi is comfy in a white Christmas themed onesie along with brown booties. When asked to share a photo from April 3, Gigi posted a romantic black and white selfie with Zayn Malik from 2020 as the latter kisses his gorgeous then-pregnant girlfriend.

Speaking of Malik, Hadid shared another unseen photo of Zayn with his buzzcut and tattoos highlighted with a simple grey tee which was clicked on May 30, 2016. When asked to post a photo from September 15, Gigi chose the year 2020 again as she shared the various spices she had in her kitchen like tandoori masala, garam masala, etc. quipping, "lol I was a psycho pregnant person."

Check out Gigi Hadid's candid photos with Zayn Malik and baby Zigi shared on Instagram Stories below:

ALSO READ: Gigi Hadid makes hearts melt by sharing a cute photo of Zayn Malik holding baby Zigi in his arms on Christmas

We adore this family and how!

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Gigi Hadid Instagram

Share your comment ×