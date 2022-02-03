Gigi Hadid REVEALS she has a secret TikTok account: I don't follow anyone I know

Gigi Hadid has millions of followers on her own social media accounts, but it seems she loves a secret scroll every now and again! In a recent interview with InStyle, the 26-year-old supermodel said that she has her own private TikTok account, where she doesn't follow anybody she knows in real life. Gigi said: “I do have a secret TikTok, which I don't post on, and I don't follow anyone I know on it.”

She then admitted to being a 'lurker,' saying, "I'm a lurker, but it's for, like, mom videos and kids' lunch videos." She continued as per Page Six, “And a lot of true crime storytelling, like murder, stalkers, that kind of stuff." Hadid, who has a one-year-old daughter named Khai with Zayn Malik, also raved over her "clever" daughter Khai. “She’s so aware. She watches everything, she’s always learning, she’s always looking,” Hadid shared. “She’s just awesome. I still can’t believe it. It’s wild.”

Gigi often utilises her personal social platforms for professional reasons, like as Instagram and Twitter, to showcase her modelling stuff, so we don't blame her for having a secret scroll once and then.

Meanwhile, recently Zayn and Gigi broke up and went their separate ways. The reports of the couple’s break-up surfaced after Gigi’s mother Yolanda apparently filed a police complaint against the singer for striking her. However, Zayn Malik released a statement following reports that stated Gigi Hadid’s mother Yolanda was considering filing a police complaint against the singer for striking her daughter. Malik had responded to these claims and rubbished these reports saying these are ‘false allegations.'

