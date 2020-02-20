Gigi Hadid REVEALS she misses her curvy body; Opens up about being criticised for not having a runway body

Gigi Hadid opened up about being criticised for not having a runway body and revealed she misses her curves. Read on to know more.

Gigi Hadid is, beyond doubt, one of the most in-demand models of our generation. You can’t flip through a fashion magazine without coming across this stunning supermodel. While the 24-year-old has successfully made a mark in the fashion industry, during a recent interview, she opened up about the time people criticised her for not having a runway body. Gigi told i-D Magazine that the industry did not make things easy for her during the initial years of her career just because she was the daughter of a famous model, Yolanda Hadid.

In 2015, Gigi featured in her very first runway show and she was cast by Jean Paul Gaultier. Recalling her experience, the model she was coming out of high school and had a “volleyball body” when she got the opportunity to walk on the ramp for the first time and people criticised her for not having a perfect body. She said she loved her body and had worked hard to get those muscles and curves. She revealed that even though people were mean to her back then, she still misses her curves.

She further mentioned that because of the criticism, she did not get the jobs she wanted. While some stylists and designers did give her opportunities, they would always try to cover her body and it was Gaultier who accepted her for who she was. For a young girl, the validation and support meant a lot. She recently again collaborated with the designer and featured in his runway show. Speaking about the future, Gigi said she is unsure whether she'll continue to work as a model.

