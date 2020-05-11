Gigi Hadid REVEALS she wants to emulate mom Yolanda Hadid's qualities on to her and Zayn Malik's future child

In an adorable Mother's Day wish to Yolanda Hadid, a pregnant Gigi Hadid was all praises for her "superwoman." The 25-year-old supermodel wants to be as good of a mother as her mom is.

Despite the world being in a state of utter despair, due to the coronavirus pandemic, there's a tiny ray of hope for Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid as they will soon be welcoming their first child, which is reportedly a baby girl. With their due date being September 2020, Gigi confirmed on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, that she was indeed pregnant and that the couple was elated with the wishes that they have been receiving so far for the good news.

As May 10 marked Mother's Day, the 25-year-old supermodel made sure to wish her mother, Yolanda Hadid, who she shares a deep equation with along with her siblings, Bella Hadid and Anwar Hadid. Taking to her Instagram page, Hadid shared an adorable, gorgeous throwback of the mother-daughter duo where Gigi is seen sitting on her mom's lap, the latter of whom was pregnant at the time and donning a red bikini which proudly flaunted her baby bump. However, it was the message that Gigi attached to her Mother's Day wish that proves just how excited she is to embrace motherhood herself.

Check out Gigi Hadid Mother's Day wish for Yolanda Hadid below:

Gigi wrote, "Best I could ever ask for. Happy Mother’s Day to the one I’ll do my best to emulate. I love you beyond words @yolanda.hadid you are a superhero!!!!!"

We can't wait for Zayn and Gigi to be parents!

It was Yolanda, who had first confirmed Gigi's pregnancy to RTL Boulevard, as the soon to be grandmother gushed, "Still shocked our little secret got leaked to the press. Of course, we are so excited. I’m excited to become Oma in September, especially after I lost my mom so recently. But this is the beauty of life, one soul leaves us and a new one comes in. We feel very blessed."

