Gigi Hadid REVEALS the valuable beauty secret she will pass down to her and Zayn Malik's daughter Khai

In a recent interview, Gigi Hadid admitted that there were a few beauty secrets that her mom Yolanda Hadid taught her which she will surely pass down to her and Zayn Malik's daughter Khai Hadid Malik.

Gigi Hadid has always been an inspiration when it comes to flawless skin and in a recent interview with Harper's Bazaar, the 26-year-old supermodel was asked if she's thought about any beauty secret she'll pass down to her and Zayn Malik's daughter Khai Hadid Malik, 9 months. For the unversed, ZiGi welcomed baby Khai in September 2020 and since then, Gigi has taken up the role of being a doting mum exceptionally if her endearing, heartwarming Instagram posts of the adorable mother-daughter duo is anything to go by.

About the beauty secret she'd pass down to baby Khai, Gigi revealed that there were "a few" which her mother Yolanda Hadid taught her that she will surely impart. Hadid confessed that her mum "never really gave" her advice on what to do with her "skincare or makeup." However, Gigi "definitely watched" her mother "enough to learn." According to Hadid, "She had a very simple, natural take on skincare. She didn't overdo it with product, and I feel like I've taken that on, where I think less is more."

"Doing too much for my skin or beauty routine can make it more complicated, and sometimes my skin can't handle it. I think I'll teach Khai to keep it simple when it comes to makeup, like my mom taught me," Gigi concluded.

Baby Khai is indeed lucky to have a caring mamma like Gigi!

During the same interview, Gigi was asked her favourite part of motherhood thus far and the new mom gushed about how "it's all my favourite, even it gets hard at times." Hadid added, "You have so much patience and unconditional love that comes with motherhood. It's just fun to watch her grow and learn every day. And she makes me so proud. It's funny how even the smallest things are exciting."

