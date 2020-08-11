  1. Home
Gigi Hadid REVEALS what she misses the most during her pregnant; Find out

Supermodel Gigi Hadid just revealed what she misses doing the most during her pregnancy. Scroll down to find out what it is.
August 11, 2020
Supermodel Gigi Hadid, 25, is expecting her first child with singer and longtime boyfriend Zayn Malik later this year, and while she’s looking forward to welcoming a baby, there is one thing she’s missing that she’s not able to do while pregnant. The model recently replied to one fan on Twitter, revealing that riding her horses is what she missed the most.

 

“Have you been on a horse (for a safe ride) since you are pregnant? or are you totally avoiding it?” the fan asked, with Gigi replying, “Early on I did (only walking tho) but not anymore. Missing it!!” However, she’s not totally avoiding her horses and says that she “still hangs w em and brings them carrots.”

 

 

Late last month, Gigi shared one of the very few pictures of herself amidst pregnancy, the model posted a sweet picture with her boyfriend Zayn. 

 

Taking to Instagram, Hadid surprised followers by sharing an intimate photo with the love of her life as the pair share a passionate kiss. While the 25-year-old model was seen wearing a baby pink, baby blue and white striped shirt which layered a simple white tee, Zayn gives us a tease into his chest tattoos in a black v neck t-shirt. From the picture, you can see just how deeply ZiGi is in love with each other and the snap is all the proof we need. "Baby daddy," the mother-to-be wrote with a baby emoticon. While Hailey Baldwin was all hearts in the comments section, Blake Lively too shared her love by liking the romantic picture.

 

