Gigi Hadid reveals WHY she and Zayn Malik have been keeping the pregnancy updates under the wraps
In a sweet surprise to ZiGi fans, Gigi Hadid revealed her baby bump in a recent Instagram live. The model, who confirmed she and her beau Zayn Malik will soon embrace parenthood a few weeks after her birthday, decided to interact with her fans where she thanked them for all the love and prayers they have been sending her since the model's pregnancy made the headlines. However, Gigi has been staying away from the spotlight and shares minimal information about her pregnancy.
The 25-year-old supermodel confessed that there are other important matters to be focused on rather than her pregnancy. "Obviously, I think a lot of people are confused why I'm not sharing more, but, like, I'm pregnant through a pandemic, like, obviously, my pregnancy is not the most important thing going on in the world," she said, via Harper's Bazaar. "That's a reason that I felt that it's not really something that I need to share apart from with my family and friends. Obviously, a lot of people have lost lives due to coronavirus, that was in the beginning of quarantine and still happening. And then we moved, obviously, into the reemergence of the BLM movement, and I thought that our presence on social media should be used for that," she added.
Over the past few weeks, Gigi has been using her platform to shed light on the ongoing Black Lives Matter movement. Not only did she voice her support, but she has also been sharing posts regarding the movement to help spread the awareness and stand with those supporting the movement.
Enraged. Sickened. Heartbroken. But never surprised. This happens way too often - and the videos that go viral are not isolated events. It seems that only when caught on camera are bigots & MURDERERS even getting “investigated” or fired .. unfortunately, the only way things will start changing is if all these racist, ignorant, monsters (badge &/or not) have to face the consequences- behind bars. && it’s not only an issue with black men being killed by cops ... it’s an issue every time we see them being treated, in even non-violent situations, VERY CLEARLY differently than many very-high-risk incidents involving white men; it’s an issue that the President is making dangerous public statements about enforcing the shooting of protesters -rightfully angered by another UNNEEDED KILLING of another black person & DEMANDING JUSTICE WHERE IT IS 100% NEEDED- while exactly 28 days earlier, he tweeted about white protesters, who stood ARMED WITH GUNS protesting a WORLDWIDE HEALTH PANDEMIC as “very good people” urging the Governor to “See them, talk to them, make a deal.” ?????????? This is, too, an issue about the “Karen’s” we see filmed weekly- using someone’s race, as a point to try and push their agenda, while calling the police in situations where their lives are clearly not actually in danger at all..... they’re just plain f***ing racist. EVERY. TIME. feels more disheartening and nauseating because our cries for the Government and Americans to do better seem unheard; but even when we feel like what we do isn’t enough or can’t help, we have to do more. Keep signing petitions, making calls to demand justice, speaking out (this is not just if you have a big platform- it starts in your homes and communities), and fighting to make a difference for every life that has been wrongly taken or effected by THE PANDEMIC OF RACISM. THIS IS ABOUT BEING AGAINST EVERY SENSELESS ACT OF DISCRIMINATION THAT BURDENS THIS COUNTRY.
The model also revealed that while she hasn't been sharing pictures with the world via social media, she has been sharing photos with her friends personally. "I have been taking a lot of pictures of my bump and sending it to friends and family, and it's been really cute and exciting, and I'm trying to document it well, because I've heard a lot of people say, obviously, 'Make sure you don't miss it,'" the Hadid sister said during the live. We wouldn't be surprised if Blake Lively and Taylor Swift are on the receiving end of these photos.
She added she will be sharing her journey when the time is right. "I just don't want to worry about waking up every day during my pregnancy and, like, worry about having to, like, look cute or post something," Hadid added.
