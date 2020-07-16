Gigi Hadid reveals WHY she and Zayn Malik have been keeping the pregnancy updates under the wraps

Gigi Hadid has been keeping her pregnancy away from the spotlight. The model and Zayn Malik's girlfriend revealed the reason behind her decision to keep her pregnancy private.

In a sweet surprise to ZiGi fans, Gigi Hadid revealed her baby bump in a recent Instagram live. The model, who confirmed she and her beau Zayn Malik will soon embrace parenthood a few weeks after her birthday, decided to interact with her fans where she thanked them for all the love and prayers they have been sending her since the model's pregnancy made the headlines. However, Gigi has been staying away from the spotlight and shares minimal information about her pregnancy.

The 25-year-old supermodel confessed that there are other important matters to be focused on rather than her pregnancy. "Obviously, I think a lot of people are confused why I'm not sharing more, but, like, I'm pregnant through a pandemic, like, obviously, my pregnancy is not the most important thing going on in the world," she said, via Harper's Bazaar. "That's a reason that I felt that it's not really something that I need to share apart from with my family and friends. Obviously, a lot of people have lost lives due to coronavirus, that was in the beginning of quarantine and still happening. And then we moved, obviously, into the reemergence of the BLM movement, and I thought that our presence on social media should be used for that," she added.

Over the past few weeks, Gigi has been using her platform to shed light on the ongoing Black Lives Matter movement. Not only did she voice her support, but she has also been sharing posts regarding the movement to help spread the awareness and stand with those supporting the movement.

The model also revealed that while she hasn't been sharing pictures with the world via social media, she has been sharing photos with her friends personally. "I have been taking a lot of pictures of my bump and sending it to friends and family, and it's been really cute and exciting, and I'm trying to document it well, because I've heard a lot of people say, obviously, 'Make sure you don't miss it,'" the Hadid sister said during the live. We wouldn't be surprised if Blake Lively and Taylor Swift are on the receiving end of these photos.

She added she will be sharing her journey when the time is right. "I just don't want to worry about waking up every day during my pregnancy and, like, worry about having to, like, look cute or post something," Hadid added.

