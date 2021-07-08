Gigi Hadid rocks orange bell bottoms during a New York outing with baby Khai amid her open letter to paparazzi

Gigi Hadid was a busy bee, running a few errands and attending a get-together at a local restaurant, during her recent outing in New York City with her and Zayn Malik's daughter Khai Hadid Malik keeping her mom company.

Gigi Hadid continues to make New York City her personal runway as the 26-year-old supermodel was spotted in SoHo on July 6 along with her and Zayn Malik's daughter Khai Hadid Malik. As Gigi kept it busy, running a few errands and attending a get-together at a local restaurant while flashing her million-dollar smile at the paparazzi, baby Khai was comfortably snuggled inside her black stroller.

As for her outfit of choice, Gigi kept it spunky by pairing bright orange bell-bottoms with a 70s inspired graphic tee and white platform sandals. The eccentric attire was given the bohemian touch with heavy beads necklaces, a chunky gold chain and gold and white flower earrings alongside huge rectangular neon green-tinted sunglasses. You can also clearly spot Hadid's 'Khai' tattoo (Zayn has a matching tattoo!) in Arabic on the inside of her left hand. When it comes to baby Khai, the protective mamma continued to shield her daughter's face with the pram's roof covering her.

Check out Gigi Hadid owning the streets of NYC with her street style alongside baby Khai below:

We all could take cues from Gigi Hadid for some funky, groovy fashion inspiration!

Meanwhile, Gigi's NYC outing took place after the new mamma shared an open letter to the "paparazzi, "press" and "beloved fan accounts," earnestly requesting them to "PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE blur her [Khai] face out of the images, if and when she is caught on camera," during the mother-daughter duo's strolls. Elaborating on the reason behind her stance, Hadid revealed, "I know it's an extra effort - but as a new mom, I just want the best for my baby, as all parents do... and I hope this can continue the conversation to protect minors in the media, even if they come from a public family." You can read the full letter in our ALSO READ link below!

ALSO READ: Gigi Hadid earnestly REQUESTS paparazzi, press & fan accounts to 'blur' daughter Khai's face in public images

Credits :Getty Images

Share your comment ×