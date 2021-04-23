Gigi Hadid’s dad Mohamed wishes her a happy birthday; Says ‘sweetest baby you are & you made sweet baby Khai’

Gigi Hadid’s dad Mohamed recently wished his daughter and supermodel a very happy birthday. Scroll down to see what he said.

It’s Gigi Hadid’s birthday! On the occasion, many famous friends of the celebrity took to social media and wished the new mom. Her dad Mohamed also posted a special tribute and said: “You would not remember that I would cook while I was babysitting .. I would put you a pot .. and you would sit there watching me cook. The sweetest baby you are and you made a sweet baby Khai. Love you my child. And a very happy birthday.”

The carousel of photos he posted featured pictures of the model as a baby, baby Khai and many more photos. Gigi Hadid quickly commented on the post saying “I do remember!” Previously in the day, taking to Instagram stories her sister Bella Hadid also wished the model a happy birthday.

Just yesterday, Hadid‘s dad Mohamed wrote down some lesser-known facts about his daughter for her fans to enjoy. One of the facts – about her money – caught the eyes of some of her fans! “What [are] the 20 things that you did not know about Gigi Hadid?,” her dad wrote on Instagram before revealing number 1: “Self Made.. never took a single Dollar from her parents,” and number two, “Started modelling for Baby Guess when she was in Khai’s age.” Her dad only revealed a few facts but promised to come back later with more. In 2018, Forbes actually revealed Gigi‘s salary and she ranked as the seventh highest-paid model in the world at that time.

