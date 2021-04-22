Gigi Hadid’s fortune completely self made; Dad Mohamed says she ‘never took a single Dollar from her parents’

Gigi Hadid’s dad Mohamed Hadid recently spoke up revealing a few facts about Gigi and admitted that all of the supermodel’s wealth is her own.

Supermodel Gigi Hadid‘s dad Mohamed recently wrote down some lesser-known facts about his daughter for her fans to enjoy. One of the facts – about her money – caught the eyes of some of her fans! “What [are] the 20 things that you did not know about Gigi Hadid?,” her dad wrote on Instagram before revealing number 1: “Self Made.. never took a single Dollar from her parents,” and number two, “Started modelling for Baby Guess when she was in Khai’s age.” Her dad only revealed a few facts but promised to come back later with more.

In 2018, Forbes actually revealed Gigi‘s salary and she ranked as the seventh highest-paid model in the world at that time.

If you didn’t see, while Ingrid Michaelson, the 41-year-old musician was promoting her and Zayn Malik‘s new duet, “To Begin Again” in a live stream with fans, she accidentally said that he was is married to Gigi Hadid. No sooner she said it, she was trending and “Zayn is Married” was trending, too. Ingrid apologized to fans about the mistake. And in a new interview, opened up again about her mistake in saying that the new parents were married. Speaking to Audacay’s Christine and Salt, Ingrid explained that after the mistake, she was mortified and called up Zayn‘s management immediately. She added that she did apologize about it and they were very understanding about it.

ALSO READ: Gigi Hadid shares ADORABLE new photos of baby Khai sporting designer wear; See Pics

Share your comment ×