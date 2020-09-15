Gigi Hadid’s sister Bella jokes about ‘2 buns in the oven’; Says ‘mine is from a burger & her’s is from Zayn’

Bella Hadid just shared an unseen glimpse into Gigi Hadid’s super private pregnancy with Zayn and the caption will leave you in splits. See her post below.

Bella Hadid just shared a candid picture of her pregnant sister and supermodel Gigi Hadid. In the picture, both the sisters are seen standing with their bellies poking out with huge smiles on their faces. Bella joked about both of them having “two buns in the oven” with her witty caption. “june 11, 2020 ...two buns in the oven except mine is from my burger and gigi’s is from @zayn. i love you both so freaking much -can’tstopcrying,” she wrote alongside the picture.

In response to the picture the fans of both the supermodels were not only happy to see a glimpse of Gigi during her very private pregnancy but were also left shocked as they thought that both the sisters were pregnant. One social media user commented: “when i read two buns my heart dropped but then i was like well ok,” while another added: “i almost passed out lmao the way you play.”

See the post below:

In case you missed it, Gigi took to IG to share several gorgeous snaps from her quarantine period at mom Yolanda Hadid's Pennsylvania farm where even Malik spent some time along with Yolanda and Bella Hadid. The couple came back to New York in late August but it seems as though the model was missing her time in Pennsylvania judging by the stunning images. Besides sharing pictures of the scenery surrounding their farmhouse, Hadid also posted some delicious food snaps ranging from cinnamon buns, strawberries, avocado rolls and arugula caprese salads. We wonder if these tasty food items were an array of Gigi's pregnancy cravings!

