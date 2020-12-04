Gigi Hadid says it's back to work for her; Model confesses how being Baby ZiGi's mom is a 'job like no other'

Gigi Hadid revealed on Instagram Stories that it's "back to work" for the 25-year-old supermodel, who recently welcomed her first child, a daughter, with Zayn Malik.

It's indeed been a beautiful few months for young lovebirds Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid as the couple welcomed their first child, a baby girl, in September. Since then, the new parents have given their undivided attention to their darling daughter and while we still aren't in the know of Baby ZiGi's name or what she looks like, Gigi does share some snaps of her tiny munchkin on Instagram, while shielding her face.

Now, it's back to work for the 25-year-old supermodel as revealed by Hadid herself through Instagram Stories. Sharing a selfie video of herself, chilling on the black couch of her office, Gigi looked stunning as ever in a simple white tee while her hair was centre-parted and left open. Using filters to add glitter to her face, the dusky makeup with pink undertones made the new momma look ethereal. As her caption, Hadid wrote, "Would say back to work but being a mamma is a job like no otherrrr. BACK IN THE OFFICE."

Check out Gigi Hadid's recent Instagram story below:

Gigi Hadid via Instagram stories. pic.twitter.com/0XOgcDD3ky — Gigi Hadid Italia (@GigiHadidIT) December 3, 2020

All moms will agree with Gigi's sentiment, for sure!

ALSO READ: Zayn Malik adorably rests his head on Gigi Hadid's baby bump in these UNSEEN pregnancy photos

Meanwhile, in her IG post to announce Baby ZiGi's arrival to her fans, Gigi had written as her caption, "Our girl joined us earth-side this weekend and she’s already changed our world. So in love." The black and white photo posted saw Baby ZiGi's tiny hand steal the spotlight. During Halloween, Gigi had shared the cutest photo of herself and Zayn, with the latter holding Baby ZiGi in his arms like a proud papa, as they dressed her up as Hulk.

