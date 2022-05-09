Gigi Hadid says she's 'proud' to be Khai's mom; Shares a sweet photo of her daughter on Mother's Day

Gigi Hadid celebrated by Mother's Day by honouring her mother Yolanda Hadid with some throwback snaps as well as posting cute photos of her daughter Khai on her social media. Gigi took to her Instagram stories to celebrate her won motherhood bond as well with her and Zayn Malik's daughter Khai as she dropped a rare photo of the little one.

Taking to Instagram, Gigi first honoured her own mother, Yolanda Hadid as she shared a throwback picture of herself and her mother from when she was a child and wrote, "Happy Mother's Day to my mamma! I love you." In another story, Gigi then posted a cute snap of her and daughter Khai whose face wasn't visible in the click looking at some gorgeous tulips in the garden.

Along with the photo, Gigi also wrote that she's "proud" to be Khai's mom. In another photo shared by the model, Khai was seen touching Gigi's face with her cute little feet.

Check out Gigi and Khai's photo here:

Gigi has maintained in interviews that motherhood has truly changed her. While speaking about her daughter in one of her recent interviews, Gigi gushed about her saying, "She's just so smart, and she's so aware. She watches everything, she's always learning, she's always looking. She's just awesome." Hadid also revealed how conversations have changed between her and her mom friends as she told Elle, "We only talk about babies and sleeping and what bottles don't leak. One of them was like, 'Hey, do you ever want to get dinner without the kids?' I was like, 'Yeah, girl. Let's go.'"

ALSO READ: Met Gala 2022: Gigi and Bella Hadid make memorable red carpet appearances sporting leather looks