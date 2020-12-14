Gigi Hadid sends virtual birthday wishes to Taylor Swift as she misses her, shares a rare heartwarming pic

One of many Taylor Swift's close friends who wished the singer on her 31st birthday on social media was new mum on the block, Gigi Hadid. Check it out below.

Taylor Swift completed another year round the sun on Saturday as the singer celebrated her 31st birthday. With low key celebrations in place this year, Taylor's die-hard fans 'Swifties' and fan clubs did not leave a chance in turning this into a major social media spectacle. Taylor was celebrating her 31st birthday just days after dropping her brand new surprise album Evermore for fans who were naturally over the moon.

One of many Taylor's close friends who wished the singer on social media was new mum on the block, Gigi Hadid. The super model took to Instagram to share a rare and heartwarming photo with her bestie as she showered her with some birthday love. More than birthday love, it seemed like pyjama love as the longtime BFF's could be seen lounging in their comfy and snug clothes in the photo.

Sharing the picture, Gigi missed Taylor as she wrote, "Happiest 31st year, my T! Wish we could be together to celebrate," Hadid wrote. "Love you so much," the model added.

Take a look at Gigi's adorable birthday wish for Taylor:

Apart from Gigi, Blake Lively also wished the 'Blank Space' singer as she shared a throwback photo and thanked her for her music. "There was happiness because of you Happy happy birthday. Thank you for #Evermore Absolutely nothing better than getting presents on other people’s birthdays. love you."

Check out Blake's wish for Taylor:

