Gigi Hadid shares a glimpse of daughter Khai's 2nd birthday bash with a shoutout to ex Zayn Malik

Gigi Hadid and ex Zayn Malik's daughter, Khai turned 2 recently and the proud mother took to Instagram to give a glimpse of the celebration they had for her little one's milestone birthday. Gigi took to her Instagram Stories on September 19 to share a photo of the little one's special themed cake which featured the characters of Peppa Pig.

It seems the birthday celebration was a family affair given that the model also tagged Khai's dad, Zayn Malik in her post. Gigi and Zayn who had been together on and off since late 2015, welcomed their first baby together in September 2020. The couple split last year but have reportedly been focussing on co-parenting their daughter. Ever since their breakup, this is not the first time that Gigi has given a nod to Zayn when it comes to their daughter's special moments.