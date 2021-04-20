  1. Home
Gigi Hadid shares ADORABLE new photos of baby Khai sporting designer wear; See Pics

Gigi Hadid's seven-month-old baby Khai is already a fashion icon and these pictures surely show how she's taking after her mother.
Gigi Hadid has been blessing our Instagram with glimpses into her mommy life with baby Khai and fans are more than thrilled about it. After sharing gorgeous spring pictures from her Pennsylvania farm, Hadid's latest post featuring Khai is sure to leave everyone gushing about her and Zayn Malik's adorable daughter. Gigi recently took to Instagram to share new pictures of Khai ahead of her seven-month birthday this week. 

Gigi's daughter is truly taking after her considering she was seen all decked up in designer wear in the latest pictures. Baby Khai was captured wearing adorable Versace wear in the pictures and we have to say, she could be the most stylish seven-month-old baby out there. Sharing the cutesy pictures where Khai was seen trying to pull the laces off her shoes, Gigi wrote, "Can’t believe my baby is 7 months this week." 

Gigi's post received a lot of responses, including one from designer Donatella Versace herself who wrote, "Baby Khai is growing up fast, @gigihadid!! a very Versace baby, just like you." It sure looks like Khai is soon to become a baby fashion icon with these pictures. Gigi's post not only received some cute responses from her friends but also fans who left series of heart emojis for the cute pictures. 

A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid)

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik's baby was born on September 20, 2020. While Hadid has been sharing glimpses of Khai's life, the duo is yet to post a picture revealing her face. Gigi has been staying at her family's Pennsylvania farm currently and has even expressed a wish to raise her and Zayn's daughter there.

