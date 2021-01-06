Gigi Hadid shares another glimpse of her and Zayn Malik’s 3 month old daughter; See photo

Gigi Hadid teases fans with yet another picture of her and Zayn Malik’s 3 month old daughter aka baby Zigi.

Gigi Hadid who became a mom back in September recently shared another sweet snap of her and Zayn Malik‘s daughter via Instagram! The photo featured the little baby girl grabbing Gigi’s finger with her tiny hands Gigi captioned the photo, “My girl!” Gigi’s sister and the baby girl’s aunt Bella Hadid then quickly reposted the photo on her Instagram Story as well.

While Gigi is keen on sharing snippets from her journey into motherhood on Instagram, the Malik and Hadid family has still been distinctively private about the birth of their baby girl. The couple is yet to show her face to their million fans and reveal her name.

Recently, back in December 2020, Gigi Hadid revealed she stepped out to experience the New York snow with baby ZiGi in tow. The supermodel took to Instagram and shared a picture to reveal she took the little munchkin on a stroll as snow covered the city. In the picture, Gigi wrapped herself in warm clothes while her baby was tucked in a stroller. Gigi was seen wearing a pair of white pants with matching white shoes underneath a thick black jacket. She topped it with a warm scarf and a hat. She sported a black mask. Gigi shared the picture with the caption, "her first snow." Several friends of the model took to the comments section and showered the mother-daughter duo with love. This includes Ashley Graham, Stella Maxwell and Hailey Bieber. We wonder if Zayn turned photographer for the model in the shot.

