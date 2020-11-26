Gigi Hadid shares ANOTHER selfie with her baby girl! Karlie Kloss & Lily Aldridge leave hearts on the pic

Gigi Hadid recently took to Instagram to share yet another adorable picture with her nearly 2-month-old baby girl, scroll down to see the picture.

Gigi Hadid is continuing to tease sweet pictures of her baby girl! The 25-year-old model posted a selfie on her Instagram on Wednesday (November 24), which featured the top of her baby’s head, whose name has not yet been publicly revealed. Hadid captioned the cute picture with a couple of emojis. Going by the photos, it seems that Gigi has returned to her mother Yolanda Hadid's Pennsylvania farm.

As soon as the supermodel posted the adorable selfie her famous friends flooded the comment section with sweet messages. While fellow model Karlie Kloss left a couple of heart-eye emojis, Emily Ratajkowski wrote “The most beautiful.” Famous VS model Lily Aldrige also commented: “So sweeeeet” with a heart emoji.

This is not the first time Gigi has shared special moments with her daughter on Instagram, earlier in the week, she shared new photos with her baby girl. “A whole new kind of busy & tired but she’s da bestie so she got Christmas decorations early,” Gigi captioned the series of photos.

The supermodel spent the lockdown at the farm before she travelled to New York for her delivery. Gigi and Zayn welcomed their daughter in September. The couple took to their respective social media handles to announce her arrival.

If you missed it, back in October, Gigi‘s mom, Yolanda, opened up about the birth of her first grandchild. The 56-year-old former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star shared her sweet thoughts while holding the hand of daughter Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik‘s newly welcomed baby girl on Sunday (October 18) on her Instagram. “My heart is expending with so much love and joy for this little baby girl she is an angel sent to us from above…..thank you, Mommy & Daddy, for making me a Oma, I love every minute of it,” Yolanda captioned the post, in which she tagged Gigi and Zayn.

Credits :Instagram

