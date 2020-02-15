Gigi Hadid shares a candid photo of Zayn Malik as a Valentine's wish & we can't keep calm

Gigi Hadid shares a sweet Valentine’s Day post for her boyfriend Zayn Malik and it is all things adorable. Read on to know more.

On again, off again lovers Gigi Hadid and Zyan Malik are finally on again and they are going strong! On Valentine’s Day, Gigi shared a picture of her 27-year-old boyfriend on Instagram and called him her Valentine. “Hey Valentine. Z on the farm Dec 2019,” she wrote in the caption. She posted the picture on her @gisposible account, where channelizes her inner photographer and regularly posts pictures clicked on her disposable camera. The 24-year-old model confirmed their reconciliation earlier this week with an adorable Instagram post.

Gigi uploaded a picture of her bedside view and it included a polaroid of her cuddling up to Zayn. According to a report by E Online, a source confirmed that the two decided to give their reconcile after the split in January 2019. Gigi even threw a special dinner on the singer's 27th birthday. The dinner party was attended by Gigi’s mother Yolanda Hadid, siblings Bella and Anwar, and Dua Lipa. Gigi and Zayn were spotted together on her birthday.

According to the insider, the two got back together right before the holidays in December. While Gigi’s feelings for him never went away, the break was important for them, the source asserted. Ever since the two called it quits last year, the ZiGi fans were rooting for the two to get together. They coule not keep calm after back in December, the model shared a picture of a chicken curry pasta salad recipe she had made from Zayn's mother Tricia Malik’s recipe. Confirming the rumour, Tricia ended up sharing the same picture on her Instagram handle.

