Gigi Hadid Shares Glimpse Into Her Carmel Getaway With Bradley Cooper, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce In NEW POST

Gigi Hadid is feeling "grateful!"

The model shared a bunch of snaps from her birthday week, including subtle hints at her secret vacation with A Star Is Born actor Bradley Cooper, NFL star Travis Kelce, and Shake it Off singer Taylor Swift.

Gigi Hadid shares pictures from her Carmel trip

Gigi Hadid posted a series of pictures from vacation, which coincided with her birthday week. The snaps include photos of her in scenic locations, her daughter Khai, and some cute miscellaneous ones. “Twas my birthday (week), feelin so grateful,” she captioned the post.

This post confirmed the rumors of her and Maestro actor Bradley Cooper’s double date with Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce.

Page Six reported last month that the two couples caught up for a quick gathering during their secret trip to Carmel. Although they were not spotted together, the Maroon singer was pictured with her beau, Travis Kelce, at the local restaurant La Bicyclette.

Sources revealed that the Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce’s mother was heard talking about the foursome hitting the beach together. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Gigi Hadid and Taylor Swift partied in Las Vegas with their beaus

Khai's mom, 29, shared a picture of a half-cut cake with "welcome to Las Vegas" written on it. This confirmed that she was in the city with Cooper at the same time as Swift and Kelce, which cannot be a coincidence. Her older sister, Bella Hadid, shared a snapshot of a giant Casino themes birthday cake, which confirmed them to be at the Sin City, most likely with the Bff Swift and her NFL star boyfriend.

The couple were in Vegas to support Patrick Mahomes’ 15 and the Mahomies Foundation gala fundraiser last weekend. Although there are no pictures of the four of them together, these hints are proof enough that they ring in Gigi's birthday together.