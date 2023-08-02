Gigi Hadid shares glimpse of daughter Khai’s long locks; Fans gush ‘She has grown so much’

In a heartwarming Instagram post on July 31, Gigi Hadid delighted her followers with glimpses of her precious daughter, Khai, from their summer adventures together. The proud mom shared sweet moments of blueberry picking, ice cream cone twinning, and a blissful boat ride. Fans couldn't help but express their astonishment at how fast Khai is growing up, as they showered the post with heartwarming comments and love. Here's a closer look.

Gigi Hadid and Khai's magical summer

Gigi Hadid, 28, blessed her social media followers with a delightful photo series, showcasing her cherished moments with 2-year-old Khai. The duo's summer escapade included picking blueberries, savoring matching ice cream cones, and enjoying a boat ride, making memories that will surely last a lifetime.

Fans reactions to Khai

The Instagram post featuring Khai has sparked a wave of heartfelt fan reactions. Comments flooded in with astonishment and joy as fans expressed their amazement at how quickly Khai has grown. "SHE'S SO BIG ALREADY?? HER HAIR???" exclaimed one fan, astonished by Khai's growth. Another fan emotionally wrote, "She has grown so much ,". "Khai is growing so fast" said another follower, highlighting the rapid pace at which she is growing. Amidst the excitement, some fans couldn't believe the passage of time, as one exclaimed, "That baby is tooo big she was just born noooo." The affectionate reactions continued, with fans exclaiming, "omg Khai is sooo big !!!" and "CAN'T BELIEVE HOW BIG LIL KHAI IS."

Coparenting and priorities

Gigi and Zayn Malik's journey has seen its fair share of ups and downs. Following the birth of Khai in September 2020, the couple's bond deepened as they embraced parenthood with immense joy. However, in 2021, a challenging incident led to a decision to part ways, while still keeping their daughter at the center of their lives.

Despite the challenges, both Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are committed to being loving and supportive parents to Khai. Malik emphasized the importance of his daughter's happiness and aims to set a positive example for her. Gigi, too, cherishes the joys of watching her daughter grow, celebrating every brave and adventurous moment Khai brings to their lives. Together, they navigate the joys and responsibilities of parenthood, ensuring that Khai's wellbeing remains their utmost priority. As Khai continues to blossom, fans eagerly await more glimpses of her adorable milestones and the love-filled journey she shares with her doting parents.

