Gigi Hadid shares glimpse of daughter Khai’s long locks; Fans gush ‘She has grown so much’

Gigi Hadid treats fans to adorable snapshots of her 2-year-old daughter, Khai, as the little one shows off her big-girl moments in recent Instagram post.

Written by Suhasini Oswal Published on Aug 02, 2023   |  12:08 PM IST  |  903
Gigi Hadid and daughter Khai (instagram/gigihadid)
Key Highlight

  • Gigi Hadid delighted her followers with glimpses of her precious daughter Khai
  • The proud mom shared sweet moments of blueberry picking and ice cream cone twinning

In a heartwarming Instagram post on July 31, Gigi Hadid delighted her followers with glimpses of her precious daughter, Khai, from their summer adventures together. The proud mom shared sweet moments of blueberry picking, ice cream cone twinning, and a blissful boat ride. Fans couldn't help but express their astonishment at how fast Khai is growing up, as they showered the post with heartwarming comments and love. Here's a closer look.

Gigi Hadid and Khai's magical summer

Gigi Hadid, 28, blessed her social media followers with a delightful photo series, showcasing her cherished moments with 2-year-old Khai. The duo's summer escapade  included picking blueberries, savoring matching ice cream cones, and enjoying a boat ride, making memories that will surely last a lifetime.

Khai (instagram/gigihadid)

Fans reactions to Khai

The Instagram post featuring Khai has sparked a wave of heartfelt fan reactions. Comments flooded in with astonishment and joy as fans expressed their amazement at how quickly Khai has grown. "SHE'S SO BIG ALREADY?? HER HAIR???" exclaimed one fan, astonished by Khai's growth. Another fan emotionally wrote, "She has grown so much ,". "Khai is growing so fast" said another follower, highlighting the rapid pace at which she is growing. Amidst the excitement, some fans couldn't believe the passage of time, as one exclaimed, "That baby is tooo big she was just born noooo." The affectionate reactions continued, with fans exclaiming, "omg Khai is sooo big !!!" and "CAN'T BELIEVE HOW BIG LIL KHAI IS." 

Khai (instagram/gigihadid)

Coparenting and priorities

Gigi and Zayn Malik's journey has seen its fair share of ups and downs. Following the birth of Khai in September 2020, the couple's bond deepened as they embraced parenthood with immense joy. However, in 2021, a challenging incident led to a decision to part ways, while still keeping their daughter at the center of their lives.

Despite the challenges, both Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are committed to being loving and supportive parents to Khai. Malik emphasized the importance of his daughter's happiness and aims to set a positive example for her. Gigi, too, cherishes the joys of watching her daughter grow, celebrating every brave and adventurous moment Khai brings to their lives. Together, they navigate the joys and responsibilities of parenthood, ensuring that Khai's wellbeing remains their utmost priority. As Khai continues to blossom, fans eagerly await more glimpses of her adorable milestones and the love-filled journey she shares with her doting parents.

FAQs

Who is Khai Hadid Malik?
For the unversed, Zayn Malik was previously in a serious relationship with the celebrated American model Gigi Hadid from late 2015 to October 2021, for around 6 years. They welcomed their daughter Khai Hadid Malik in September 2020 but parted ways after a year in October 2021.
Who is Gigi's baby daddy?
Throughout all the highs and lows, Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are committed to being the best parents to their daughter, Khai Hadid Malik. After dating on and off since 2016, Hadid confirmed she was expecting a child with the former One Direction singer during an April 2020 interview with Jimmy Fallon.
Are Gigi and Zayn still together?
Zayn and Gigi first started dating in 2015 and ended their romance a few times before rekindling their relationship at the end of 2019, just a year before welcoming their daughter. They dated on and off for six years before calling it quits for good in October 2021.
