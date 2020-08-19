Gigi Hadid shares heartwarming thing a stranger did for the pregnant model while picking up her Starbucks

Gigi Hadid just took to Twitter to share a sweet gesture that a stranger did for the pregnant model this morning while she was on a Starbucks run. See her tweet below.

Supermodel Gigi Hadid shared on Twitter that she had a great experience at the Starbucks drive-through today. Gigi’s tweet described a stranger's sweet gesture towards the pregnant model. “Person in front of me in the Starbucks drive thru just paid for my order so kept it going and hope it continues & spreads lots of lil moments of kindness & positivity today! DO THIS in whatever way you can !!!! Happy Tuesday,” Gigi said while sharing the incident.

If you didn’t know, Gigi and her partner Zayn Malik are expecting their first child together soon. While she’s looking forward to welcoming a baby, there is one thing the supermodel is missing that she’s not able to do while pregnant. Hadid recently replied to one fan on Twitter, revealing that riding her horses is what she missed the most.

“Have you been on a horse (for a safe ride) since you are pregnant? or are you totally avoiding it?” the fan asked, with Gigi replying, “Early on I did (only walking tho) but not anymore. Missing it!!” However, she’s not totally avoiding her horses and says that she “still hangs w em and brings them carrots."

Late last month, Gigi shared one of the very few pictures of herself amidst pregnancy, the model posted a sweet picture with her boyfriend Zayn. Taking to Instagram, Hadid surprised followers by sharing an intimate photo with the love of her life as the pair share a passionate kiss. From the picture, one could see just how deeply ZiGi is in love with each other. "Baby daddy," the mother-to-be wrote with a baby emoticon.

