Gigi Hadid shares never seen before throwback pictures from her pregnancy last year; Tan France sends love

Gigi Hadid recently shared some new pictures from her pregnancy last year! Scroll down for more on this.
Gigi Hadid who welcomed her daughter Khai with Zayn Malik last year is one of the few people in the limelight who managed to keep her pregnancy super private. While the new mom is notoriously private about her personal life, and of course baby Khai, she recently did share a throwback image from the pregnancy days on Instagram today. Taking to the social media app, the model posted two pictures of polaroids that featured the model heavily pregnant with Khai. 

 

Along with the pictures, Hadid wrote: “this week, last year,” in the caption. The nostalgic photos also showed the model in a relaxed pair of shorts, an oversized shirt and a bralette, with her hair loose as she cradled her baby bump. As soon as the model posted this throwback picture, many of her famous friends and fans left sweet comments. Stylist and Netflix’s Queer Eye co-judge Tan France wrote “Love. So much love!”  

 

In other news, Gigi and her sister Bella, who are both natives of Palestine, voiced their support for the war-struck country. Taking to Instagram, both Gigi and Bella shared powerful posts that spoke about Palestinian oppression and how those who raise their voice for human rights movements cannot stay silent on the issues Palestine-Israel issue. Gigi shared a picture of her father on her IG stories, Mohamed Hadid's US passport, which listed his birthplace as Palestine. Previously, the same picture was shared by Bella last year which Instagram had taken down following which the model had slammed the platform. Instagram eventually apologized to Bella and also restored her post.

 

Credits : Getty Images, Instagram

