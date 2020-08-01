Gigi Hadid shares a passionate kiss with 'baby daddy' Zayn Malik and wishes fans 'Eid Mubarak'

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid are currently in New York gearing up to welcome their first child which is reportedly a baby girl. Check out ZiGi's latest snap which sees the parents-to-be sharing a passionate kiss below.

From flaunting her baby bump to showing off her newly designed New York apartment, Gigi Hadid has been giving tiny glimpses into her pregnancy every now and then much to the admiration of her millions and millions of followers on Instagram. However, many have been waiting for Zayn Malik to make an appearance on Gigi's IG to see how the parents-to-be are gearing up to welcome their first child which is reportedly a baby girl in September. Now, the wait is finally over!

Taking to Instagram, Hadid surprised followers by sharing an intimate photo with the love of her life as the pair share a passionate kiss. While the 25-year-old model is seen wearing a baby pink, baby blue and white striped shirt which layered a simple white tee, Zayn gives us a tease into his chest tattoos in a black v neck t-shirt. You can see just how deeply ZiGi is in love with each other and the snap is all the proof we need. "Baby daddy," the mother-to-be wrote with a baby emoticon.

Moreover, Gigi took to Instagram Stories to share a scenic snap while wishing everyone on Eid. "Eid Mubarak to everyone who's celebrating," Hadid wrote.

Check out Gigi Hadid's IG post with Zayn Malik as well as her Instagram story for Eid below:

While Hailey Baldwin was all hearts in the comments section, Blake Lively too shared her love by liking the romantic picture.

We adore ZiGi and how!

The first time Gigi addressed her pregnancy publically was on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Hadid had shared with Jimmy Fallon, "Obviously, we wished we could have announced it on our own terms but we're very excited and happy and grateful for everyone's well wishes and support. Especially during this time... it's a nice silver lining to be able to be home and be together and really experience it day by day."

