Gigi Hadid shares pasta recipe ‘without vodka’ amid news of her expecting a baby with Zayn Malik

Gigi Hadid shared pasta recipe without vodka with her followers on Instagram amid the news of her and Zayn Malik expecting a baby.

Gigi Hadid just shared the recipe of her spicy vodka sauce pasta with her Instagram followers, but interestingly decided to cook it without vodka. And now her fans think it is her way of confirming the pregnancy news. Gigi and her boyfriend Zayn Malik are expecting their first child together and the good news was recently shared by a source close to the 25-year-old model’s family. According to the insider, she is 20 weeks pregnant with their first child. While the news has hogged headlines, the couple has not made an official statement yet.

Rather than addressing the rumour, Gigi decided to treat herself with some delicious pasta and shared the recipe on Insta. And it seemed like she decided to ditch the vodka because of her pregnancy. “Yummy [and] easy spicy vodka sauce, but have no vodka. So without, but still gooood,” she wrote on her story. Shortly after the news of her pregnancy came out, it was revealed that the model will give birth to a baby girl. According to TMZ, the revelation was made by the same source who confirmed the pregnancy news.

Check out the pictures here:

Reacting to her Insta story update, a fan wrote, “the whole world is trying to figure out if Gigi Hadid is pregnant and she is just making pasta on her ig story.” “Gigi Hadid confirming her pregnancy w a pasta recipe *chefs kiss*,” another fan tweeted, “I love how Gigi Hadid just KNOWS she’s the talk of the town and instead of addressing rumors she posts her pasta recipe,” another fan commented.

