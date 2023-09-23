Gigi Hadid shares ramp with rumored ex Leonardo DiCaprio's new love Vittoria Ceretti at Versace Fashion show; See PICS

In a dazzling fashion showdown that had the world buzzing, Leonardo DiCaprio's current flame, Vittoria Ceretti, and his former fling, Gigi Hadid, shared the spotlight at the Versace fashion show during Milan Fashion Week. The runway sizzled as these two supermodels showcased their unique styles, capturing the essence of Italian fashion.

ALSO READ: 'Deeper level': Leonardo DiCaprio is all heart eyes for his new model love Vittoria Ceretti

Gigi Hadid and Vittoria Ceretti: A showdown?

Gigi Hadid, at 28 years old, graced the runway in a breathtaking silky yellow metal mesh gown. The dress featured a daring plunging cowl neckline and a thigh-high slit, exuding elegance and confidence. On the other hand, Vittoria Ceretti, aged 25, opted for a bold and chic ensemble. She rocked a black bra top paired with a matching miniskirt, all elegantly layered over leggings.

Leonardo DiCaprio's romantic timeline

The sparks of curiosity surrounding Leonardo DiCaprio's romantic escapades have not gone unnoticed. DiCaprio had previously ignited dating rumors with Gigi Hadid in September 2022. Over the subsequent months, the two were frequently spotted together at various venues, fueling speculations about their relationship. However, these sightings seemed to cool off for a while, leaving fans wondering about the status of their relationship. The intrigue was reignited when the pair were seen together in the Hamptons for two consecutive nights in July. Nevertheless, their connection seemed to fizzle out once again.

In August, the 48-year-old Titanic actor was photographed enjoying ice cream and coffee with Vittoria Ceretti, an Italian model, in Los Angeles. Later that month, they were spotted sharing a passionate kiss at a club in Ibiza. This series of events hinted at a budding romance.

ALSO READ: ‘He is looking for something more mature’: When Leonardo DiCaprio wanted to clear out his reputation of dating younger women

The speculation came to an end when Page Six exclusively confirmed that Leonardo DiCaprio and Vittoria Ceretti are officially dating. According to a source, they have been spending quality time together over the past few months, deepening their connection. Apart from the DiCaprio-Hadid-Ceretti showdown, the Versace fashion show also boasted an impressive lineup of star-studded models. Natalia Bryant, in her runway debut, wowed the audience. Kendall Jenner and Claudia Schiffer also graced the catwalk, flaunting their impeccable style.

Mystery of DiCaprio's absence

Surprisingly, Leonardo DiCaprio did not make an appearance at the fashion show, despite his current and former flames taking center stage. The absence of Bad Bunny, despite his girlfriend's prominent role in the show, also raised eyebrows. It's worth noting that the Puerto Rican rapper had arrived in town with Kendall Jenner and even sat beside Anna Wintour during the Gucci runway presentation earlier on the same day.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: ‘So honored to get to be her mama’: Gigi Hadid celebrates daughter Khai’s birthday with Frozen-theme cake; treats fans with throwback photos