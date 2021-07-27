Gigi Hadid shares a rare PHOTO of daughter Khai playing with aunt Bella Hadid

Gigi Hadid is known to share photo dumps on her Instagram and they always include at least one cute picture of her daughter Khai. After we recently saw baby Khai joining grandmother Yolanda Hadid for a meditation morning, in Gigi's new post, her daughter was seen having a fun time with aunt Bella Hadid. The model shared a monochrome photo that showed her sister holding Khai while looking over a window.

The said photo on Gigi's Instagram page was snapped as Bella was seen playfully lifted her niece high up in the air while standing in front of a window overlooking the gorgeous view of the New York City skyline. While Khai often makes an appearance on Gigi's post, this is the rare time that her daughter was seen with aunt Bella Hadid.

Along with Khai and Bella's photo, Gigi shared a series of other photos under her post captioned as "Past month dump." The post consisted of one more photo of Khai along with her mother where the duo seemed to be snuggling under a blanket. The photo showed baby Khai's little hands as she seemed to have been lounging with Gigi.

Check out Bella Hadid's photo with baby Khai here:

In none of the photos did Gigi reveal her daughter's face, something she has been very particular about since the beginning. Recently, Hadid had also penned an open letter to paparazzi where she asked them to blur her daughter's face before publication if she was clicked during her outings. Hadid mentioned in her letter that Zayn Malik and her believe, "She [Khai] can choose how to share herself with the world when she comes of age, and that she can live as normal of a childhood as possible, without worrying about a public image that she has not chosen."

