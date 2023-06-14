Gigi Hadid shares rare photos of her and Zayn Malik’s daughter Khai amid dating rumors with Leonardo DiCaprio

Recently, Gigi Hadid shared a couple of posts on Instagram which showed her life over the last few months. These photos also featured her daughter Khai.

Gigi Hadid (Image via Instagram)
Gigi Hadid has always been very protective of her daughter Khai Malik Hadid that she shares with ex Zayn Malik. When Gigi and Zayn decided to part ways in 2021, they emphasized on keeping their toddler’s happiness at forefront.

On 13 June 2023, Gigi Hadid shared a photo dump on Instagram which also featured her daughter. Here is everything to know about the same.

Gigi Hadid’s Instagram post

Recently, Gigi Hadid shared a couple of posts on Instagram which showed her life over the last few months. From hanging out with friends to behind-the-scenes from filming sets and having fun at Disneyland, this photo dump had everything. She captioned the posts, “some stuff I thought about posting the last few months but forgot lol srry ly.”

However, what stood out most from these posts were rare glimpses of her and Zayn Malik’s two-year old daughter Khai. In one of the pictures, mother and daughter seemed to be on outing with their faces hidden. Gigi was holding her daughter close to her in a hug. The other picture showed a toddler and model holding hands while they seemed to be in a car. One picture also showed cake for Gigi from Khai with an adorable message reading ‘Happy birthday Mommy. I love you.’  

The 28 year old has always emphasized on her toddler’s privacy but she shares occasional photos with her 78 million fans.  She updates on the major milestones of her daughter along with the moments that they spend together.

Previously on the episode of Sunday Today With Willie Geist, Gigi Hadid said about her daughter, “I think she's a genius. But I think that's what everyone says about their kid. It's so much fun. The more that she talks, and understands, and remembers, it just gets more and more fun. And she's a blessing.”

Currently, Gigi Hadid is rumored to be dating Leonardo DiCaprio. The duo were spotted entering the same restaurant in London just a few minutes after each other. 

