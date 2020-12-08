Gigi Hadid shares a selfie from night before she went into labour; Gives an INSIDE LOOK at Baby ZiGi's nursery

Gigi Hadid took to Instagram Stories to not only share a mirror selfie from the night before she went into labour but the 25-year-old supermodel also shared a sneak peek inside Baby ZiGi's intricately designed nursery.

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid welcomed a baby girl in September 2020 and since then the proud parents are all wrapped up in looking after their tiny munchkin. Hadid, who recently revealed that it's back to work for her, has been treating fans with Baby ZiGi updates on Instagram, albeit without a face or name reveal. Her recent IG Stories gave us an inside look into Baby ZiGi's nursery as well.

Before we talk about the intricately decorated nursery, Gigi also shared the sweetest throwback mirror selfie from the night before the 25-year-old supermodel went into labour. Wearing a comfy navy blue polo neck bodysuit with her hair tied in a messy high ponytail, you can see the then soon-to-be momma's excitement in her gummy smile expression. "The night before I went in labor," Hadid simply captioned her selfie. Shifting gears to Baby ZiGi's nursery, it's the orange-tinted dusky decor which reels you in a comforting manner, fit for a newborn baby.

In one of the snaps, a still pregnant Gigi clicked a mirror selfie while flaunting her baby bump in a loose-fitting white and blue tie dye tee and dark blue shorts. "(About a week before.) Decorating & spending time in her nursery really helped me feel prepared when I would get too in my head," the new mom confessed. Besides the numerous stuff toys for Baby ZiGi, the pretty room also has a big bookshelf containing books gifted by Gigi and Zayn's close friends. "So many friends sent their favourite books," Hadid gushed. Even the wooden crib has such an instant homely feel.

Check out Gigi Hadid's gorgeous throwback mirror selfie and an inside look at Baby ZiGi's beautiful nursery below:

Gigi Hadid and Baby ZiGi are really living the best life!

We'd love for Gigi Hadid to be our home decor advisor as well! Wouldn't you agree?

