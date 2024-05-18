Gigi Hadid Shares The One Moment She Wants To Relive With Daughter Khai Again on Loop

Gigi Hadid treasures every moment with her daughter but few simply make her want to relive them again. The supermodel sat down for a candid chat with Drew Barrymore on her talk show before Mother’s Day week concluded. Gigi Hadid allowed her fans a peek into her adorable relationship with Khai, 3, and take on motherhood.

Hadid shared that the most simple moments spent with her little daughter are the ones she would cherish forever. Besides that, she also revealed some of her motherhood hacks that make her life easier.

Gigi Hadid reminisces about special moments with daughter

The 29-year-old fashion model appeared on the latest episode of The Drew Barrymore Show and opened up about her daughter Khai with the host. Although Gigi Hadid is very private about her family, and has been firm in her resolve to hide Khai’s face from the world, she didn’t mind sharing her motherhood experiences on the Emmy-winning talk show.

In the Mother's Day special segment, Final 5, she was asked about the best memory with Khai she would like to relive again on a loop. Hadid, who welcomed Khai in September 2020 with ex Zayn Malik, reflected that there was more than one. More so, they were not something extraordinary but the "most simple things," she said.

Hadid recalled, “When we’re like walking down the street in Pennsylvania, together going down to the river, or like there’s little moments where you’re just like, ‘Oh this is the best.’”

Gigi, who was named International Model of the Year in 2016, shared that she often concedes to her daughter that she doesn’t want her to get bigger. She also joked about a conversation the mother-daughter duo had. “You can’t get back in my stomach,” the TV personality says when Khai asks if she can get back “in there.”

Discussing some of her motherhood hacks, Hadid revealed a baby swimsuit with in-built floaties that was a lifesaver, and also hiding vegetables in tasty food to escape notice from children.

Why hasn’t the world seen Khai’s face yet?

Soon after Khai was born, Gigi Hadid made the thoughtful move to pen down an open letter to the “paparazzi, press, and beloved fan accounts,’ requesting them to blur her daughter’s face in any, and all images captured.

Hadid and Zayn had deeply contemplated the step because they wanted Khai to choose if she wanted a public life when she came of age, while enjoying a normal childhood.

"I also want her to see the most amazing city in the world + the beautiful and diverse people that walk down the streets of NYC … that is, without the stress of the media circus that comes with parents who are public figures,” she wrote in an elaborate note posted on her Instagram Story in July 2021.

Gigi Hadid welcomed her daughter under home birth conditions, owing to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Now three years old, Khai is reportedly growing up on their Pennsylvania farm, jointly owned by the Hadid sisters. The model mom revealed that ranch life makes her the happiest, wanting the same for her kid, per Vogue.

Hadid and former One Direction member, Zayn Malik share custody of their three-year-old following their split in 2021.

