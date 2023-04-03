Gigi Hadid shares unforgettable experience from NMACC India while posing with Shahrukh Khan; DEETS inside

Recently supermodel Gigi Hadid has made an appearance in India for the grand inauguration of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC). The supermodel looked stunning as she wore an Indian golden outfit designed by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla.

The supermodel looked fantastic in golden attire which she paired with golden accessories. Her hair was pulled back in a neat bun. Hadid opted for a subtle makeup look for this cultural event appearance. Recently Gigi Hadid took to Instagram as she shared her experience of visiting India for the first time.

Gigi Hadid Instagram dump

After Gigi Hadid made her appearance at the NMACC in Mumbai, she shared a photo dump on Instagram. These included pictures with Bollywood superstars like Aishwaraya Rai and Shahrukh Khan. The supermodel also thanked the Ambani family for hosting the event in Mumbai with the opening of a center cultivating the heritage of India as well as celebrating creatives.

Gigi Hadid captioned the post, ‘After seeing the opening nights of "The Great Indian Musical" and "India in Fashion" exhibit, I learned so much & know this venue will nurture future generations to explore their passions— from dance to design, from music to art. If you have the chance to visit & see these productions — I HIGHLY recommend’. Hadid further mentioned that this was certainly an unforgettable first trip to India.

It seems that Gigi Hadid thoroughly enjoyed this three day event as she kept giving sneak peeks through her day. Besides attending the event, the supermodel was also seen roaming the streets of Mumbai and visiting different places.

This three day event was also attended by Hollywood stars like Penelope Cruz, Tom Holland, and Zendaya along with designer Christian Louboutin and sculptor Jeff Koons.

