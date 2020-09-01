Gigi Hadid shares UNSEEN new images from her maternity shoot while announcing she’s 33 weeks pregnant

Supermodel Gigi Hadid recently shared more pictures from her recent maternity shoot which highlight the model’s baby bump like never before.

Gigi Hadid unveiled her first maternity photoshoot on Instagram last week, sharing three posts full of black and white pictures of herself taken on July 26. But she has more photos to share today, including coloured shots of her from when she was 33 weeks pregnant with her and her boyfriend Zayn Malik's first child. "a few more from 7.26," Hadid captioned the first gallery of pictures, fashion photographers Luigi and Iango took the shots of her.

In one of the looks, Hadid shared a sports bra and jean shot, announcing to her fans that on the day of the shoot, she was 33 weeks along. She also shared a behind the scenes video from the shoot on her Instagram. Check out the photos here.

The model initially chose to keep photos of her pregnancy private, a decision she explained her reasoning on Instagram Live in July. "Obviously I think a lot of people are confused why I'm not sharing more but like, I'm pregnant through a pandemic, like obviously, my pregnancy is not the most important thing going on in the world," Hadid started. "That's a reason that I felt that it's not really something that I need to share apart from with my family and friends. Obviously, a lot of people have lost lives due to coronavirus, that was at the beginning of quarantine and still happening. And then we moved obviously into the reemergence of the BLM [Black Lives Matter] movement, and I thought that our presence on social media should be used for that."

"I have been taking a lot of pictures of my bump and sending it to friends and family and it's been very cute and exciting and I'm trying to document it well because I've heard a lot of people say obviously make sure you don't miss it," she continued. "And I will be sharing stuff like that in the future. I just am not rushed to do it, and I feel like right now I just want to experience it, and I write in my journal a lot, and I just don't want to worry about waking up every day during my pregnancy and like worry about having to look cute or post something."

Credits :Instagram

