Gigi Hadid shares UNSEEN photo of baby Khai & Zayn Malik; Praises how he ‘does anything to see her smile’

Model and new mom Gigi Hadid recently celebrated her partner and new dad Zayn Malik. Hadid, 26, took to Instagram and posted a very sweet tribute to the 28-year-old musician for Father’s Day. “Our Khai is so lucky to have a baba who loves her so much & does anything to see her smile!!” she captioned a rare photo of the father-daughter duo. “@zayn Happy first Father’s Day .. I’m so grateful for all the lil bits of her that are you ☺️ We love you so much.”

As soon as Gigi posted the sweet photo, many of the couple’s friends wrote sweet notes on her comments section. Designer Donatella Versace wrote “Happy Father’s Day, @zayn,” while model Lily Aldridge and Gisele Bündchen left a couple of red hearts on the pic.

In other news, just last week, the model opened up about raising a mixed heritage child. “We think about it and talk about it a lot as partners and it’s something that’s really important to us, but it’s also something that we first experienced ourselves,” she told ID. “Because both of our parents are their own heritage. We are that first generation of those mixed races, and then that comes with that first generational experience of being like, ‘Oh damn, I’m the bridge!’. That’s not something that my parents experienced or that they can really help me through. It’s something I’ve always thought about my whole life.” “In certain situations, I feel – or I’m made to feel – that I’m too white to stand up for part of my Arab heritage,” she continued. (Gigi is the daughter of Yolanda and Mohamed Hadid.)

