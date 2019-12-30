Gigi Hadid sparks reunion rumours with ex BF Zayn Malik in latest Instagram post; sends fans into a tizzy

Gigi has now sparked reconciliation rumours between her and Zayn and fans are more than willing to believe it. Read on to know why,

Well, looks like 2020 is already off to a fiery start for fans of ex-couple Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik. The supermodel and former One Direction singer seem to have sparked dating rumours after being on a definite and official breakup since 2018. While Gigi dated Tyler Cameron briefly, Zayn has not publicly seen anyone since his split from Gigi. After a on-and-off relationship, Gigi and Zayn split for good in 2018 and since then have been spending time apart, barring a few instances. "They went through a phase where they took time apart and weren't communicating at all, but they have been in touch recently. She is supportive of him. They chat here and there, but it's been casual, a source told E! News in November.

However, Gigi has now sparked reconciliation rumours between her and Zayn and fans are more than willing to believe it. On Sunday, the 24-year-old supermodel took to Instagram to share her cooking adventures with her fans. Among a series of posts, Gigi also revealed that she was making a chicken curry pasta salad recipe from Zayn Malik's mom.

"Sunday in the kitchen: about to marinate the chicken for one of my favorites!!! @mammamalik's Chicken Curry Pasta Salad," Gigi wrote on her Instagram Story. "(Hopefully she'll share the receipt with the world one day)." The model's post was reshared by Zayn's mum Trisha Malik. She also shared a video by Zayn and Gigi's fan club which had the model saying, "My boyfriend's mum's house," when asked what's your favourite restaurant in the world. One fan speculated, "I'm telling you #Zigi is happening again. I'm happy."

Well, we guess all we can do is wait and watch. Check out Gigi and Trisha Malik's Instagram post below:

