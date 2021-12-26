Gigi Hadid spreads holiday cheer as she drops rare childhood PIC with sister Bella Hadid on Christmas

Gigi Hadid has wished her fans on Christmas with an adorable childhood picture of herself and sister Bella Hadid. Taking to her social media platform, Gigi shared a snowy snap where she and Bella are having fun during one of their childhood holidays. "Merry Christmas cc @bellahadid," Gigi penned.

This is the first time Gigi shared a family picture after her feud with her ex-boyfriend Zayn Malik. For those unversed, the two parted ways after Zayn had an argument with Gigi's mother Yolanda Hadid after which the parties shared their own statements. While Zayn shared his point-of-view of the entire chaos, Gigi asked her fans and audience to give the family space while they manage their household issues. It was also announced that the two have broken up but have been invested in co-parenting their daughter, Khai.

However, this childhood throwback story from Gigi has been like a breath of fresh air for her fans who were wondering when the supermodel would share family snaps again on her social media platform. In the picture, the two sisters can be seen having fun in the snow as Bella is seated on a stroller while Gigi is enjoying the snow-covered ground. The Hadids have always been very active on social media when it came to sharing tidbits from their holidays. Previously, they also shared glimpses from baby Khai's birthday party and from other family events.

Take a look at Gigi Hadid's story:

What do you think of Gigi and Bella's adorable childhood snap? Share your honest opinion with Pinkvilla in the comments below.

