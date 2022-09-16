Gigi Hadid trying to 'have fun with' Leonardo DeCaprio as pair keeps things non-exclusive; Report

The limelight has been loving the rumours of a sizzling relationship between the supermodel and mom Gigi Hadid and the Oscar-winning artist Leonardo DiCaprio. With headlines every day popping up the question, fans have started to ship the two together. Though both went through pretty serious public breakups in the past months, it seems they have found warmth in each other's arms.

In a recent chat with E! News, a source close to the couple opened up about their current relationship status and shared where the two see their attachment going. An insider close to the Titanic actor revealed, "Leo has been asking mutual friends about Gigi and wants to get to know her," they also added, "They have hung out several times and he is interested." However, according to the source, the pair are trying to keep things casual at the moment.