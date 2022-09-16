Gigi Hadid trying to 'have fun with' Leonardo DeCaprio as pair keeps things non-exclusive; Report
An insider opens up about Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DeCaprio's rumoured relationship.
The limelight has been loving the rumours of a sizzling relationship between the supermodel and mom Gigi Hadid and the Oscar-winning artist Leonardo DiCaprio. With headlines every day popping up the question, fans have started to ship the two together. Though both went through pretty serious public breakups in the past months, it seems they have found warmth in each other's arms.
In a recent chat with E! News, a source close to the couple opened up about their current relationship status and shared where the two see their attachment going. An insider close to the Titanic actor revealed, "Leo has been asking mutual friends about Gigi and wants to get to know her," they also added, "They have hung out several times and he is interested." However, according to the source, the pair are trying to keep things casual at the moment.
While talking about the 27-year-old model, the source disclosed, "Gigi is having fun with it." They continued, "She is not interested in anything serious," given that she just parted ways with her long-time love Zayn Malik who shares two-year-old daughter Khai with Hadid. This new report on the pair comes days after they were recently spotted during the New York Fashion Week party together. The couple seemed to be involved in an intimate conversation at the party hosted by Casa Cipriani as in some snaps clicked at the event, the two were seen getting quite cosy with each other.
Leo's entanglement with Gigi comes as a surprise to some who had labelled the actor as someone who only dates women below the age of 25 which was seemingly true until Gigi's entry on the scene.
ALSO READ Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio spotted sharing a cosy moment at a New York Fashion Week party; Reports