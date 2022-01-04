Gigi Hadid wishes fans 'the happiest New Year', shares glimpses of her low-key celebrations with baby Khai.

Gigi Hadid has shared some photos from her New Year celebrations with baby Khai. The supermodel took to Instagram to wish her fans on New Year and posted some photos from her holiday vacation. "Wishing you all the Happiest New Year," Gigi penned.

She posted photos of baby Khai helping her in the woods. For those unversed, Gigi Hadid shares a daughter with ex Zayn Malik. The two have been co-parenting her even since Malik and Gigi's mother Yolanda Hadid had a feud. However, the parents have requested complete privacy for their daughter and Gigi has also announced her break-up with Malik post the conflict with her mother.

In the new post, Gigi has also penned, "Sending blessings & love, near and far x." The supermodel shared some random photos from her holidays, in one of which, she can be seen making delicious pizza! The Hadids have often posted pictures from their farm, so it seems like Gigi and her daughter Khai went ahead to enjoy a low-key New Year there as they seemed to have spent some quality mother-daughter time in the woods.

Take a look at Gigi Hadid's post:

Fans took to the comments section to wish the supermodel on New Year. "Love you and the fam," one fan wrote. "HNY Baby! Here’s to a big & bright 22," another fan penned. The post has already garnered more than 20 lakh likes!

What do you think about Gigi Hadid and baby Khai's low-key New Year celebrations?

