Gigi Hadid wishes 'Zaddy' aka Zayn Malik on his birthday; Shares inside photos of former One Director's bash

Zayn Malik turned 28 this week. On the occasion, Gigi Hadid shared a rare picture of the couple and wished him. She also took ZiGi fans inside the singer's birthday bash.

Zayn Malik turned 28 this week and Gigi Hadid is making sure the new daddy on the block has a memorable birthday celebration. The former One Direction member made a rare appearance on Gigi's Instagram as the supermodel penned a birthday wish. Gigi shared a two-part photo gallery to wish him. The first photo featured the newly-turned parents posing together sans their daughter. The second photo features a cartoon strip of Zayn and the couple's daughter. She deemed the duo as "Team No Sleep !" before revealing the nickname "Zaddy."

Gigi thanked him for making her the mother of the "best girl ever." "Happiest birthday to our Zaddy baba. So special. Love you long time, thank you for makin me a mamma to the best girl ever Wish you the best every single day," she wrote on Instagram. The model then took to her Instagram Stories and revealed that a birthday bash with an arcade room theme. The two were seen playing videos games while the decor featured balloons and more!

Check out all the photos below:

It is a week of celebrations for Gigi. Ahead of Zayn's birthday, the model celebrated her mother Yolanda Hadid's birthday. The model took to her Instagram and penned a sweet wish for the former model. Meanwhile, Yolanda also counted her blessings on the occasions. She shared a picture posing with baby ZiGi and shared her thoughts. Read all about it here: Yolanda Hadid ACCIDENTALLY shares 1st photo of Gigi and Zayn Malik's baby’s face; Deletes it quickly

