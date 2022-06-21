Gigi Hadid & Zayn Malik 'doing the best they can' as co-parents for Khai after their split; Reports

Gigi Hadid recently left fans surprised after she posted an Instagram story with a photo consisting of her daughter Khai and ex Zayn Malik on the occasion of Father's Day. Sharing the same, Gigi sent Father's Day wishes to "Khai's baba" and it seemed to showcase how the former couple has been smoothly co-parenting their little one despite split.

According to US Weekly, a source has now informed that while the duo is not living together anymore since they broke up, Malik does visit Gigi and his daughter Khai on the Pennysylvania farm. The source added that the ex-couple prefer to "spend time away from the city because it’s more safe, quiet, and exclusive." It was also noted by the source that despite their split, Gigi and Zayn still share a loving and caring relationship and don't hate each other.

Speaking about the responsibility of co-parenting and how the duo has been managing, the source further added that they are "doing the best they can to make it work" and have been splitting up their parenting time to make sure Khai is still “very much part” of her father’s life as per US Weekly.

Both Zayn and Gigi have remained low-key about revealing any details related to their daughter and the model rarely posts anything about her on social media as well. The couple split in October 2021 following the accusations of harassment made by the model's mother Yolanda Hadid against the former One Direction member.

Zayn who is known to be an extremely private person also for a change addressed the situation on his social media as he released a statement that said, ". In an effort to protect that space for her [Khai], I agreed to not contest claims arising from an argument I had with a family member of my partner’s who entered our home while my partner was away several weeks ago."

