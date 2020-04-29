Gigi Hadid's 25th birthday celebration with Zayn Malik was also a gender reveal party? Fans believe so

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are expecting their first child together. While the couple hasn't addressed the reports yet, fans are convinced they hinted at the pregnancy at Gigi's birthday bash.

After three years of on-and-off dating, Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid are preparing to welcome their first child together. Although the couple hasn't addressed the reports, a source close to TMZ has confirmed that the former One Direction singer and the supermodel are indeed expecting their firstborn. The source also added Gigi is 20 weeks along. But eagle-eyed fans believe Gigi and Zayn may have hinted about the pregnancy with Gigi's 25th birthday celebrations photos. Fans noticed something peculiar in the photos shared earlier this week.

In the photos shared, Gigi, Zayn, and Bella Hadid were seen holding onto balloons of "2" and "5". While the numbers denote Gigi's age, fans spotted that the numbers were tied to a blue and pink string respectively. Fans were convinced that the celebrations were thrown for Gigi's birthday but it was also a gender reveal party.

"WE’RE SO DUMB. The blue and pink strings- . It was a gender reveal party as well?? Also I think that it’s a boy since Gigi is holding the balloon with blue strings," wondered a fan. Another compelling theory also suggests that Zayn and Gigi might be having twins for the picture of Zayn hugging Gigi sees the model hold up the number 2.

To top it off, all the photos from inside her birthday bash is loaded with hints that it was a birthday party cum gender reveal party.

Check out the theories below:

What if Zayn and Gigi aren’t just one child but they end up having twins a boy and girl pic.twitter.com/clbc058rTQ — Azara (@HEARTMEETSLOUIS) April 29, 2020

Bro WE’RE SO DUMB. The blue and pink strings- . It was a gender reveal party as well?? Also I think that it’s a boy since Gigi is holding the balloon with blue strings. pic.twitter.com/gN5GiOLRiQ — (@wdwadoreyou) April 29, 2020

Bella posted that story on gigi's birthday and she literally covered it because it says hello little one. OMG ALL THE PIECES ARE COMING TOGETHER. pic.twitter.com/QkNqzjn6Yn — فدوى (@MalikMyWings) April 29, 2020

If I may I would also like to add what I found.. Bella had posted on insta stories of Gigi’s gifts and one bag is baby shark themed and in the next photo she purposely covered the writing on the bag.. I was wondering this before but the pieces are starting to come together pic.twitter.com/Vir1SWQoQf — steph (@Steph15SOS) April 29, 2020

What do you think of these speculations? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Meanwhile, Gigi had previously hinted that she might forgo her modelling career if she gets pregnant. Read all about it here: When Gigi Hadid dropped hints about quitting modelling to start a family long before pregnancy news surfaced

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

Credits :TwitterTMZ

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×