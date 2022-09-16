Gigi Hadid's dad says he 'likes' Leonardo DiCaprio; Addresses daughter's dating rumours

Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio's romance rumours have been heating up over the past week. The duo was recently clicked having an intimate conversation at a New York Fashion Week party and reports have also suggested they have been getting to know each other. The model's father, Mohamed Hadid has now addressed his daughter's dating rumours.

Speaking to The Daily Mail, Gigi's father revealed his thoughts on the Oscar-winning actor and recalled meeting him before. He said, "I met Mr. DiCaprio in St. Tropez four or five years ago and he is a very nice man. I liked him." Adding on about his daughter's current dating rumours with the actor, Mohamed said, "They are friends – they have known each other for some time. I have not spoken to my daughter about Mr DiCaprio. I don’t think they are dating – I believe they are just good friends. But I really don’t know."