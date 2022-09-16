Gigi Hadid's dad says he 'likes' Leonardo DiCaprio; Addresses daughter's dating rumours
Gigi Hadid's father Mohamed Hadid in a recent interview spoke about his thoughts about Leonardo DiCaprio and his daughter's rumoured romance.
Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio's romance rumours have been heating up over the past week. The duo was recently clicked having an intimate conversation at a New York Fashion Week party and reports have also suggested they have been getting to know each other. The model's father, Mohamed Hadid has now addressed his daughter's dating rumours.
Speaking to The Daily Mail, Gigi's father revealed his thoughts on the Oscar-winning actor and recalled meeting him before. He said, "I met Mr. DiCaprio in St. Tropez four or five years ago and he is a very nice man. I liked him." Adding on about his daughter's current dating rumours with the actor, Mohamed said, "They are friends – they have known each other for some time. I have not spoken to my daughter about Mr DiCaprio. I don’t think they are dating – I believe they are just good friends. But I really don’t know."
The model's father further went on to say that he does not comment on Gigi's personal relationships and has no say on whom she is dating. While Mohamed may not have given any confirmation about Gigi and Leonardo's relationship, fans are thrilled to know that DiCaprio already shares a warm bond with Hadid's family.
Leonardo has been known to keep his relationships extremely private and hasn't commented on his dating life. The actor recently split from model Camila Morrone, whom he was dating since the past four years. The former couple had made their relationship official after they were spotted at Oscars 2020 together.
