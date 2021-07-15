Gigi Hadid's daughter Khai joins grandmother Yolanda for morning mediation in the CUTEST way; SEE PIC

Yolanda Hadid took to Instagram to share an adorable snap of baby Khai and her morning ritual together.

Gigi Hadid's mother Yolanda Hadid took to Instagram to share one of the cutest snaps of her granddaughter, Khai as the little one joined her for morning meditation. Yolanda gave fans a peek of her adorable granddaughter seated outdoors back facing the camera. Khai was adorably seated playing with stones near a garden of crystals. It looks like Yolanda and Khai had a rather peaceful morning together and fans couldn't be happier to get a glimpse of it.

The former model taking to Instagram wrote, "Morning meditation with Oma" along with a heart emoji. While baby Khai's face was hidden, there's no doubt that the little one looked like she was enjoying herself. Both Yolanda and Mohamed are known to be doting grandparents to baby Khai and previously, Yolanda had also referred to the little one being the "greatest gift."

Khai will soon be turning 1 in September 2021 and fans have been eager to know what Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid are planning for their little one's first birthday.

Check out Yolanda Hadid's post with Khai here:

Not long ago, Gigi in an open letter addressed to the media, spoke about her decision to hide her daughter's face from social media and also asked paparazzi to respect the same. She wrote, "Our wish is that she can choose to share herself with the world when she comes of age and that she can live as normal of a childhood as possible."

While keeping Khai's hidden, Gigi has still managed to give her fans a peek at how her daughter's growing up by sharing photos of their sweet moments together.

